Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 203.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 63.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSBD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

