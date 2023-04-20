Graco (NYSE:GGG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $70.43 on Wednesday. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

