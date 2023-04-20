Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. HSBC cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,468,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after purchasing an additional 20,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 54,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $185.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $200.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.57 and a 200-day moving average of $169.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $406.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

