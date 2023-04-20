GSK (NYSE:GSK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised GSK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth $31,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

