Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWRE. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.09.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $95.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,905.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,941 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $149,786.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,905.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 158.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $29,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

