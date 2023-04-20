H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.97

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.01. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 1,370 shares trading hands.

HEOFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $47.03 million for the quarter.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

