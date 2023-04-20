H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.97

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.01. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 1,370 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEOFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $47.03 million for the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

