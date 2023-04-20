Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 350

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.71) to GBX 350 ($4.33) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.64) in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.43) to GBX 344 ($4.26) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Haleon from GBX 364 ($4.50) to GBX 383 ($4.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.15) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 376 ($4.65) target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 330.73 ($4.09).

HLN stock opened at GBX 350.90 ($4.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 354.50 ($4.39). The stock has a market cap of £32.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,183.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 309.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

