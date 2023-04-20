HC Wainwright Lowers Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $37.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BMEA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Biomea Fusion Stock Performance

BMEA stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $814.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of -1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $36.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEA. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

