Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 576.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,733 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,731,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,060,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Stock Up 1.2 %

Helen of Troy Company Profile

HELE stock opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

