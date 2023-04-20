Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,915 ($23.70).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($25.74) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.99) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.82) to GBX 1,740 ($21.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.66) to GBX 1,950 ($24.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.76) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,833 ($22.68) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,733.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,085 ($25.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,734.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,573.34.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 6,865.67%.

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.