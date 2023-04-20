Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Himax Technologies by 52.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,180,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 748,145 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Himax Technologies by 269.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 574,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 419,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Himax Technologies by 102.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 715,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 361,097 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HIMX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.07. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Himax Technologies



Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

