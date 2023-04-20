Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 437,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 194,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HST opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

