Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $3.15 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. Apple comprises about 1.7% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $167.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.