Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.28

Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.28 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.59 ($0.09). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.57 ($0.09), with a volume of 9,897,308 shares traded.

Hurricane Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.53. The firm has a market cap of £148.87 million, a PE ratio of 378.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops hydrocarbon resources from fractured basement reservoirs on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields located in Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licences focused on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

