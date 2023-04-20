Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.03. The company has a market cap of $413.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

