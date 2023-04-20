IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 104.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 65.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE IAA opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

