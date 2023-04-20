IFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $413.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.