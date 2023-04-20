IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.36

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and traded as high as $20.89. IMAX shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 365,753 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.97 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $7,101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IMAX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IMAX by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.