IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.36

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and traded as high as $20.89. IMAX shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 365,753 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.
IMAX Stock Up 1.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Transactions at IMAX
In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $141,009.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth about $7,101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IMAX by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in IMAX by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IMAX by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in IMAX by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 223,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.
About IMAX
IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.
