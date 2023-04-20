Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRXGet Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

IMRX has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $341.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 81.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 111.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter worth $57,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 119.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

