Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Immuneering from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ IMRX opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.38. Immuneering has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.
Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.
