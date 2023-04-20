Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Immuneering from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Immuneering from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of -1.38. Immuneering has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 16.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 577,356 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immuneering by 1.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Immuneering by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 223,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

