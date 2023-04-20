Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 22,488 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 22,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $34,406.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,456,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,532.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 20,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 74,495 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $126,641.50.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 50,000 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $66,000.00.

Bakkt Price Performance

BKKT opened at $1.37 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $1.73. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 1,054.21% and a positive return on equity of 85.81%. The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bakkt by 24.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bakkt by 320.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bakkt by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 89.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bakkt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 target price on shares of Bakkt in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Featured Articles

