Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 48,927 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,734,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.03. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.