Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $12,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 1,694.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,519. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Price Performance

Ingevity stock opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.