Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the third quarter worth about $346,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of XDQQ stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

