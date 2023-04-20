Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNOV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.0 %

PNOV stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $802.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.