Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($12,807.82).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Michael Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,949.88).

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.95) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($9,899.76).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin purchased 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £23,326.80 ($28,866.23).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($6,039.35).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,098.50).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,129.13).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,220.02).

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin acquired 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,369.76).

Audioboom Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 356 ($4.41) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 437.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 483.12. The company has a market cap of £58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,000.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,184 ($27.03).

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

