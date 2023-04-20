International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,007 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 20,788.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $265.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.78. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.80.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

