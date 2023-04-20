International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,995 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13,885.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $192.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average of $179.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $219.60.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

