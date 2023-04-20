International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RGA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

