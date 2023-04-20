International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,518 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,518 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $419.27 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $459.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -178.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,519 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,831. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

