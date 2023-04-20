International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ChromaDex by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.44 on Thursday. ChromaDex Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $107.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 77.39% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

