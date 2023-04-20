International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after buying an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,076,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Best Buy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

