International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,848 AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AADR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 365.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AADR stock opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $59.42.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

