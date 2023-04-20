International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,354 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGC. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, February 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

