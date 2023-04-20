International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas County & District Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,922,000. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 278,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 6.7% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 99,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $450.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 334.70%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

