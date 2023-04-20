International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

WMC stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 719.98 and a current ratio of 719.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.65%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.