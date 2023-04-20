International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 365,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $85,700. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Danimer Scientific from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $4.01 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $408.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

Danimer Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

