International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Rekor Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

