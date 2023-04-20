International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $69.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

