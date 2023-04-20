International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LM Funding America by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMFA opened at $0.75 on Thursday. LM Funding America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

