International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,371 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Popular by 1,466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 625,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,062,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BPOP opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $84.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. Popular’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Read More

