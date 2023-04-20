International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 195,603 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ ANIX opened at $4.92 on Thursday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.