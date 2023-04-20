International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,160 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.03.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

