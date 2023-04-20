Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,390.00.

Intertek Group stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $67.62.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

