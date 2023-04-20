Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $298.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.43 and its 200-day moving average is $247.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

