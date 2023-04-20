Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.74.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 10.9 %
Shares of ISRG opened at $298.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.43 and its 200-day moving average is $247.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.