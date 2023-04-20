Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $314.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $298.00 to $314.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ISRG has been the topic of several other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $296.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.43 and a 200-day moving average of $247.27. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

