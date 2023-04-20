Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.74.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $298.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.27. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

