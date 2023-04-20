Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Investors Title Price Performance

Shares of ITIC opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The stock has a market cap of $322.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.62.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Investors Title by 693.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Investors Title by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title

(Get Rating)

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.