Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Investors Title Price Performance
Shares of ITIC opened at $147.21 on Wednesday. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The stock has a market cap of $322.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.62.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $65.49 million during the quarter.
Investors Title Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Investors Title by 693.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Investors Title by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Investors Title
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investors Title (ITIC)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.