Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

