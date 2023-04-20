IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.81

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.81 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.09 ($0.06). IOG shares last traded at GBX 4.78 ($0.06), with a volume of 4,661,853 shares changing hands.

IOG Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £24.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Arthur purchased 223,825 shares of IOG stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,953 ($11,079.07). Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

IOG Company Profile

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

